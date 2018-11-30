Prudential Financial Inc. Has $16.42 Million Position in Dover Corp (DOV)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Dover worth $16,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $742,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $84.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $90.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.64%.

In related news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $164,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,295.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Dover to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

