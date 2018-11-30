Prudential Financial Inc. Has $17.23 Million Holdings in Old National Bancorp (ONB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,696 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 97,430 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.59% of Old National Bancorp worth $17,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,816,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,742 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 826.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 622,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 428,734 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,035,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,862,000 after acquiring an additional 317,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 706,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,143,000 after acquiring an additional 264,995 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ONB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.27%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

