Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD (NYSE:ISD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, January 7th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD alerts:

ISD stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $15.02.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/prudential-short-duration-high-yield-fd-isd-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-09.html.

About Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD

There is no company description available for PGIM Short Duration High Yield Fund.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.