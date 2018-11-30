Puregold Token (PGT) Price Up 87.9% This Week

Puregold Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 21.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Puregold Token has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $750.00 worth of Puregold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Puregold Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00006015 BTC on exchanges including COSS and OEX. During the last seven days, Puregold Token has traded up 87.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Puregold Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.77 or 0.02344801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00126967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00192971 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.73 or 0.08769758 BTC.

Puregold Token Profile

Puregold Token’s launch date was January 4th, 2018. Puregold Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,527,784 tokens. Puregold Token’s official website is puregold.io. The official message board for Puregold Token is blog.puregold.io. Puregold Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG.

Puregold Token Token Trading

Puregold Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and OEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Puregold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Puregold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Puregold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Puregold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Puregold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.