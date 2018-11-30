PureVidz (VIDZ) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

PureVidz (CURRENCY:VIDZ) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 30th. PureVidz has a market capitalization of $54,566.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PureVidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PureVidz has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PureVidz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PureVidz Coin Profile

PureVidz (CRYPTO:VIDZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2016. PureVidz’s total supply is 125,279,775 coins. PureVidz’s official Twitter account is @PureVidz. The official website for PureVidz is purevidz.net.

Buying and Selling PureVidz

PureVidz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PureVidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PureVidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PureVidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

