Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Issued By Capital One Financial (WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 28th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.78 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WRE. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2,592.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 801,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,569,000 after acquiring an additional 771,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,969,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,392,000 after acquiring an additional 305,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,724,000 after acquiring an additional 299,981 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,470,000 after acquiring an additional 265,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,145,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,769,000 after acquiring an additional 126,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. The Company's portfolio of 48 properties consists of approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 48 properties consist of 19 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties.

