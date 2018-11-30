Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Increased by Analyst

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $3.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.48.

UNH stock opened at $282.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $208.48 and a 52 week high of $285.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total transaction of $44,797.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $1,715,674.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,187,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $16,232,134 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,692,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,887,377,000 after purchasing an additional 39,480 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Page Arthur B purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

