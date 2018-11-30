Q4 2018 Earnings Estimate for Goodrich Petroleum Corp (GDP) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Ifs Securities assumed coverage on Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of GDP opened at $14.51 on Thursday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $15.75.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.15 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,126,000.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

