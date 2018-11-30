Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Unique Fabricating Inc (UFAB) Reduced by Analyst

Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Unique Fabricating in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 26th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Taglich Brothers currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Unique Fabricating’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.27 million.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UFAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unique Fabricating from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Unique Fabricating from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unique Fabricating currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

UFAB stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Unique Fabricating has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFAB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unique Fabricating in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 116,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 26,639 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

