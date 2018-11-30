Qiwi (QIWI) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

QIWI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Qiwi from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qiwi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qiwi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Qiwi from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Qiwi has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.33.

Qiwi stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. Qiwi has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 2.31.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $18.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $18.81. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Qiwi had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $17.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Qiwi will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QIWI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Qiwi in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Qiwi during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Qiwi during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Qiwi during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Qiwi during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

