Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 7,787 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $108,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $76.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

EWBC opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $73.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $395.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.25 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 34.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.59%.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/quantbot-technologies-lp-buys-7787-shares-of-east-west-bancorp-inc-ewbc.html.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.