Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Stake in Plantronics Inc (PLT)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,588 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Plantronics during the second quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Plantronics alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Burton sold 4,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $281,020.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,960.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,820 shares of company stock worth $286,736. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PLT opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.57. Plantronics Inc has a 1-year low of $41.99 and a 1-year high of $82.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.05). Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 20.46% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $483.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plantronics Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Plantronics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase 1,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Plantronics’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Stake in Plantronics Inc (PLT)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/quantbot-technologies-lp-buys-new-stake-in-plantronics-inc-plt.html.

Plantronics Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company's enterprise products include headsets optimized for unified communications and collaboration, other corded and cordless communication headsets, audio processors, and telephone systems; and consumer products comprise Bluetooth and corded products for mobile device applications, personal computers, and gaming headsets.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.