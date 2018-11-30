Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.18 Million Stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 435,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 23,007 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Mining stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.70. Newmont Mining Corp has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $42.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.22.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Newmont Mining had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

In other Newmont Mining news, insider Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $39,387.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,360 shares in the company, valued at $4,107,643.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $60,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock worth $670,690 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Mining from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newmont Mining from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

