Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stake in SEI Investments (SEIC)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 110,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 44,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $53.48 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $408.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $942,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,338.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 145,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $7,662,756.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,386,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,002,977.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,226 shares of company stock valued at $27,055,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

