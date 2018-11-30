Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.56. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$7.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.62 billion.

DGX opened at $86.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $87.40 and a 1-year high of $116.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Argus set a $120.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.20.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

