QuickLogic (QUIK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

QUIK traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.00. 7,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,144. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $97.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of -0.17.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in QuickLogic by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in QuickLogic by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 387,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,465 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in QuickLogic by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. The company also provides Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), software drivers, and associated design software and programming hardware, as well as eFPGA intellectual property (IP), such as ArcticPro and ArcticPro 2.

