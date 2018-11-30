Radian Group Inc (RDN) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,085,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069,783 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.09% of Radian Group worth $394,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Radian Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 23.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Radian Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Compass Point set a $26.00 price objective on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.36.

RDN opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. Radian Group Inc has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $330.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.59 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 37.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

Radian Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 16th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

