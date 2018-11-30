Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Textron Inc. (TXT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 439.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 560,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,919,000 after acquiring an additional 456,384 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,015,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 620,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,357,000 after buying an additional 335,095 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 1,361.8% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 312,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after buying an additional 291,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 5,739.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 284,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after buying an additional 279,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.66. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.49 and a 52-week high of $72.87.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.73.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

