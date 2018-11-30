Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 938 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (FICO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Valley Forge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,684,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 307.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,138,000 after purchasing an additional 144,938 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,879,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2,551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 85,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 81,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 78,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

In related news, insider James M. Wehmann sold 14,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $2,744,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,747,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart Wells sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,757,808.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,979 shares of company stock valued at $23,856,216. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $190.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.43. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $152.46 and a 1-year high of $241.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.70 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/rafferty-asset-management-llc-sells-938-shares-of-fair-isaac-co-fico.html.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.