Rainmaker Systems (VCTL) & Gartner (IT) Financial Comparison

Rainmaker Systems (OTCMKTS:VCTL) and Gartner (NYSE:IT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Rainmaker Systems and Gartner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rainmaker Systems N/A N/A N/A Gartner 3.74% 36.22% 5.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rainmaker Systems and Gartner, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rainmaker Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Gartner 1 2 7 0 2.60

Gartner has a consensus price target of $146.22, indicating a potential downside of 4.55%. Given Gartner’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gartner is more favorable than Rainmaker Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Rainmaker Systems has a beta of -1.59, indicating that its share price is 259% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gartner has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Rainmaker Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Rainmaker Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Gartner shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rainmaker Systems and Gartner’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rainmaker Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gartner $3.31 billion 4.20 $3.27 million $3.31 46.28

Gartner has higher revenue and earnings than Rainmaker Systems.

Summary

Gartner beats Rainmaker Systems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rainmaker Systems

Rainmaker Systems, Inc. provides B2B small and medium-sized business sales and service solutions. It develops Rainmaker Revenue Delivery Platform, an integrated solution that combines specialized sales and marketing services coupled with its proprietary, renewals software, and business analytics. The company's services include marketing strategy development, personalized renewals or subscription e-commerce and microsite creation and hosting, inbound and outbound e-mail, direct mail, chat, and global call center services. It also offers ViewCentral SaaS platform that provides an end-to-end solution for the management and delivery of training and certification programs for corporations. The company markets its products and services through a direct sales force to enterprises in hardware, software, software as a service, and telecommunications industries. Rainmaker Systems, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc. operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance. This segment delivers its research, primarily through a subscription-based digital media service. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to client needs through on-site and day-to-day support, as well as proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance. This segment provides solutions to CIOs, IT executives, and other professionals who are responsible for IT applications, enterprise architecture, go-to-market strategies, infrastructure and operations, program and portfolio management, and sourcing and vendor relationships; consulting services to professionals; and actionable solutions for IT cost optimization, technology modernization, and IT sourcing optimization initiatives. The Events segment offers business professionals in an organization the opportunity to learn, share, and network various events. The Talent Assessment & Other segment helps organizations to assess, engage, manage, and improve talent through knowledge and skills assessments, training programs, workshops, and survey and questionnaire services. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Gartner, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

