Ramaco Resources (METC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on METC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

METC stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.27 million, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $62.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.65 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Travelers Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 16,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $870,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 18,728 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

