Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.17.

RPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $15.00 price target on Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $172,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $224,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 1,419.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 525,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $267,000.

RPT stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 40,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,824. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.37 million. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

