Raymond James (RJF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Raymond James have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 (ended Sep 30) results show dismal trading performance and higher expenses, partly offset by investment banking fee growth. Slowdown in equity and debt issuances will continue to weigh on the company’s underwriting revenues. Also, mounting expenses mainly due to higher compensation costs and bank loan loss provisions will likely hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. However, strategic acquisitions, lower tax rates and persistent loan growth are expected to support profitability. Further, steady capital deployment indicates strong balance sheet.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $111.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.63.

NYSE:RJF opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.74. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $71.93 and a twelve month high of $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $527,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.75 per share, with a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at $889,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

