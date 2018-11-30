Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $3.01 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 56,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 55.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 22,688 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,943,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,613,000 after purchasing an additional 112,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.21. The stock had a trading volume of 846,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,008,375. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 17,508 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $889,581.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,970.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,902 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $585,001.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,073 shares of company stock valued at $13,383,882. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.61.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

