Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.68. 64,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,437,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $64.27 and a one year high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $3,902,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,408,146.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,500. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

WARNING: “Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/raymond-james-trust-n-a-increases-holdings-in-gilead-sciences-inc-gild.html.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.