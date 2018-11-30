Re/Max Holdings Inc (RMAX) Stake Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 40.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 688,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,539 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Re/Max were worth $30,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMAX. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Re/Max in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Re/Max in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Re/Max in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in Re/Max in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Re/Max by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter.

Get Re/Max alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Re/Max from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on Re/Max from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Craig Hallum set a $50.00 target price on Re/Max and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Re/Max from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Shares of Re/Max stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Re/Max had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 90.23%. The business had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/re-max-holdings-inc-rmax-stake-increased-by-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

Re/Max Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Re/Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Re/Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.