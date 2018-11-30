Real Goods Solar (RGSE) PT Set at $2.00 by Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital set a $2.00 price objective on Real Goods Solar (NASDAQ:RGSE) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Real Goods Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGSE opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Real Goods Solar has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.92.

Real Goods Solar (NASDAQ:RGSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 million. Real Goods Solar had a negative net margin of 239.87% and a negative return on equity of 828.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Real Goods Solar will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alan Fine bought 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis J. Lacey bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $162,400. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Real Goods Solar

Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States.

