Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in identifying, developing and commercializing product candidates which modulate the activity of regulatory proteins involved in the biology of mitochondrial function, oxidative stress and inflammation to address the unmet medical needs of serious or life-threatening diseases. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Irving, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $99.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Keith Wayne Ward sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $813,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Edward Bass acquired 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.33 per share, with a total value of $99,615.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,661.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,101,000 after purchasing an additional 509,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 37,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease.

