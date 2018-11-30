Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ: OCFC):

11/28/2018 – OceanFirst Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

11/22/2018 – OceanFirst Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/20/2018 – OceanFirst Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

11/14/2018 – OceanFirst Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

11/5/2018 – OceanFirst Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/2/2018 – OceanFirst Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

10/30/2018 – OceanFirst Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/23/2018 – OceanFirst Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/11/2018 – OceanFirst Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/4/2018 – OceanFirst Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

OCFC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.56.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $69.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. Research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 51.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,326 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

