Reece A. Kurtenbach Sells 10,500 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Chairman Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 295,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,956.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DAKT stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.99. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The company has a market cap of $404.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Daktronics had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $172.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Daktronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Singular Research cut their price objective on shares of Daktronics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Daktronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics during the second quarter worth approximately $700,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 152.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 24.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 39,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 17.6% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 47,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

