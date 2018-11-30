Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) Stake Lessened by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,168,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 659,823 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.12% of Regal Beloit worth $426,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,990,000 after buying an additional 152,885 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,387,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,370,000 after buying an additional 190,206 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,382,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,027,000 after buying an additional 101,878 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 655,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,639,000 after buying an additional 42,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 345,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,473,000 after buying an additional 18,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. Regal Beloit Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Regal Beloit to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

