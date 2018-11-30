Regions Financial Corp (RF) Position Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,812 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RF. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813,530 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,807,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,054,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,569 shares during the period. Nokota Management LP bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,003,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 350.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,596,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,245 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RF. ValuEngine downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Wedbush set a $22.00 price target on Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.91.

NYSE:RF opened at $16.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

