Regis Co. (RGS) Holdings Reduced by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Regis were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regis in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regis by 72.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Regis during the second quarter worth $218,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in Regis during the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Regis during the second quarter worth $536,000. 99.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGS opened at $17.88 on Friday. Regis Co. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $774.86 million, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Regis had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $287.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regis Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jim Brian Lain sold 9,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $166,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

RGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

