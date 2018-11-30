Reinhart Intermediate Bond Nextshares (RPIBC) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Reinhart Intermediate Bond Nextshares (NASDAQ:RPIBC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0439 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This is a boost from Reinhart Intermediate Bond Nextshares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Shares of RPIBC opened at $19.83 on Friday. Reinhart Intermediate Bond Nextshares has a 52-week low of $99.99 and a 52-week high of $100.03.
