RENAULT S A/ADR (RNLSY) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.91. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $24.61.

RENAULT S A/ADR Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ. It primarily offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, Nissan, Datsun, and LADA brands.

