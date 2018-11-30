Repligen Co. (RGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.33 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will announce $50.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.93 million and the highest is $50.62 million. Repligen reported sales of $41.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $192.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.02 million to $192.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $219.06 million, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $223.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.69 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, CL King cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 31,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $2,015,997.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 27,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,590,833.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,717,031.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,082 shares of company stock worth $3,722,749. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 1,511.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGEN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.65. The stock had a trading volume of 21,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,534. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 95.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.74. Repligen has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $70.50.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

