Repsol SA (REPYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

REPYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Repsol from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Repsol from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Repsol in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 139,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,016. Repsol has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Repsol had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repsol will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; commercialization of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; and the commercialization, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

