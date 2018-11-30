Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for NorthWestern (NWE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NorthWestern (NYSE: NWE) in the last few weeks:

11/27/2018 – NorthWestern was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

11/21/2018 – NorthWestern was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

11/17/2018 – NorthWestern was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/15/2018 – NorthWestern was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

11/13/2018 – NorthWestern was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/6/2018 – NorthWestern was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

11/2/2018 – NorthWestern was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/25/2018 – NorthWestern was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

10/24/2018 – NorthWestern was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/17/2018 – NorthWestern was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

10/1/2018 – NorthWestern had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $55.00 to $56.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

NWE stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. NorthWestern Corp has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.08.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $279.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $121,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $54,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,342.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the third quarter worth $210,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the second quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

