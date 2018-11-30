Retrophin Inc (RTRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.00 Million

Brokerages expect Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) to post sales of $44.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Retrophin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.50 million and the lowest is $43.10 million. Retrophin posted sales of $42.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full-year sales of $164.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $163.50 million to $164.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $184.10 million, with estimates ranging from $173.50 million to $194.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Retrophin.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.36 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 35.43% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. Retrophin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on RTRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Friday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RTRX traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.80. 23,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.19. Retrophin has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.04.

In other news, COO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $237,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,465.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $59,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,478.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,100 shares of company stock valued at $863,658. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RTRX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Retrophin by 3,032.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 35,874 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

