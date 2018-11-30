Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.62

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.62 and last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 3451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

RVNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

The company has a market cap of $734.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.04. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,205.52% and a negative return on equity of 61.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. On average, research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Cyril Allouche sold 2,188 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $51,899.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,506,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,444,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 62,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 62.3% in the third quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 164,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 63,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $8,076,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis.

