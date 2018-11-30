Reviewing Donaldson (DCI) and Perma-Pipe International (PPIH)

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) and Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Donaldson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of Perma-Pipe International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Donaldson shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Perma-Pipe International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Donaldson and Perma-Pipe International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donaldson 0 3 3 0 2.50 Perma-Pipe International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Donaldson currently has a consensus price target of $55.67, suggesting a potential upside of 0.26%. Given Donaldson’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Donaldson is more favorable than Perma-Pipe International.

Dividends

Donaldson pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Perma-Pipe International does not pay a dividend. Donaldson pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Donaldson has increased its dividend for 33 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Donaldson has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perma-Pipe International has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Donaldson and Perma-Pipe International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donaldson $2.73 billion 2.60 $180.30 million $2.00 27.76 Perma-Pipe International $105.25 million 0.65 -$9.97 million N/A N/A

Donaldson has higher revenue and earnings than Perma-Pipe International.

Profitability

This table compares Donaldson and Perma-Pipe International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donaldson 6.59% 31.09% 12.84% Perma-Pipe International -5.32% -12.02% -6.14%

Summary

Donaldson beats Perma-Pipe International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and truck markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large equipment fleets. The Industrial Products segment provides dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives and semi-conductor manufacturing. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines, and OEMs and end-users requiring filtration solutions and replacement filters. Donaldson Company, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping, and leak detection and location systems. It offers various piping systems, including industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed piping systems for district heating and cooling; and coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil and mineral transportation. The company sells its products in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, India, and internationally. The company was formerly known as MFRI, Inc. and changed its name to Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. in March 2017. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Niles, Illinois.

