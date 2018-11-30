Reviewing GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (NILSY) & Silver Bull Resources (SVBL)

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) and Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Silver Bull Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) pays an annual dividend of $1.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Silver Bull Resources does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) and Silver Bull Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) N/A N/A N/A Silver Bull Resources N/A -40.78% -33.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) and Silver Bull Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) $9.15 billion 3.33 $2.13 billion N/A N/A Silver Bull Resources N/A N/A -$2.05 million N/A N/A

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) has higher revenue and earnings than Silver Bull Resources.

Risk & Volatility

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) and Silver Bull Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) beats Silver Bull Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR)

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates in GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments. It prospects, explores for, extracts, refines, and processes minerals; and produces, markets, and sells base and precious metals. The company produces nickel, palladium, copper, platinum, cobalt, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, silver, gold, selenium, tellurium, sulfur, sodium sulfate, and sodium chloride. It is also involved in equipment rental, gas extraction, electricity production and distribution, construction, repairs, geological works, spare parts production, distribution, research, fuel supply, river shipping, and airport businesses, as well as acts as an air company. The company was formerly known as Open Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel' and changed its name to Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel in May 2015. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico, Canada, and Gabon. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interests in the Sierra Mojada property that comprises 20 concessions consisting of 4,715 hectares in Coahuila, Mexico; and mineral license that covers 13 historical mine shafts located in the Palomas Negros area. The company was formerly known as Metalline Mining Company and changed its name to Silver Bull Resources, Inc. in April 2011. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

