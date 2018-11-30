Reviewing Misonix (MSON) & Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU)

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) and Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Misonix has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kewaunee Scientific has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Misonix and Kewaunee Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Misonix 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kewaunee Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Misonix currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.39%. Given Misonix’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Misonix is more favorable than Kewaunee Scientific.

Dividends

Kewaunee Scientific pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Misonix does not pay a dividend. Kewaunee Scientific has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Misonix and Kewaunee Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Misonix $36.68 million 4.21 -$7.61 million N/A N/A Kewaunee Scientific $158.05 million 0.46 $5.18 million N/A N/A

Kewaunee Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Misonix.

Profitability

This table compares Misonix and Kewaunee Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Misonix -23.24% -14.05% -11.75% Kewaunee Scientific 3.28% 14.01% 7.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.5% of Misonix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Kewaunee Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Misonix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Kewaunee Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kewaunee Scientific beats Misonix on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wound care, and maxillo-facial surgical applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services. The company's laboratory products are used in chemistry, physics, biology, and other general science laboratories in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, industrial, chemical, commercial, educational, government, and health care markets; technical products are used in facilities manufacturing computers and light electronics and by users of computer and networking furniture; and laminate caseworks that are used in educational, healthcare, and industrial applications. The company sells its products primarily through dealers, commissioned agents, and a national distributor, as well as through competitive bids submitted by the company and its subsidiaries in Singapore, India, and China. Kewaunee Scientific Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Statesville, North Carolina.

