Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in H & R Block Inc (HRB)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 360,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in H & R Block were worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in H & R Block by 20.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,588,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,920 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in H & R Block by 9.0% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,338,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,826,000 after acquiring an additional 359,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in H & R Block by 233.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,607 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in H & R Block by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,284,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in H & R Block by 15.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,194,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,256,000 after acquiring an additional 435,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of H & R Block from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

HRB stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. H & R Block Inc has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.07.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 461.55% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.56%.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. It offers assisted and do-it-yourself tax return preparation solutions through multiple channels and distribute the H&R block-branded financial products and services, including those of its financial partners, to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia.

