Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.18 Million Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Wolverine World Wide worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $385,933.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,784.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.42.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $558.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/rhumbline-advisers-has-9-18-million-holdings-in-wolverine-world-wide-inc-www.html.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.