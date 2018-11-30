Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.18 Million Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Wolverine World Wide worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $385,933.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,784.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.42.
Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.
Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $558.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.
About Wolverine World Wide
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
