Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.58 Million Holdings in SCANA Co. (SCG)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of SCANA worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCANA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SCANA during the third quarter worth $117,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in SCANA by 258.2% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SCANA during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in SCANA during the third quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCG opened at $46.11 on Friday. SCANA Co. has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.05.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. SCANA had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SCANA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. SCANA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCG shares. Mizuho cut SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SCANA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SCANA in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SCANA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

SCANA Company Profile

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

