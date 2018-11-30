RichCoin (RICHX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.00

RichCoin (CURRENCY:RICHX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. RichCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of RichCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RichCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RichCoin has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.48 or 0.02392676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00125988 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00196517 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.07 or 0.09351020 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About RichCoin

RichCoin’s total supply is 5,925,522 coins.

Buying and Selling RichCoin

RichCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RichCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

