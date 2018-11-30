Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases. Its goal is to file one new investigative new drug application in a significant indication each year. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on intracellular signaling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Rigel’s productivity has resulted in strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners to develop and market our product candidates. We have product development programs in inflammatory/autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, thrombocytopenia, and asthma and allergy, as well as in cancer. “

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RIGL. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.59.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $2.79 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $469.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 million. Analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anne-Marie Duliege sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $57,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nelson Cabatuan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,500 shares of company stock worth $624,615 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,966,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after acquiring an additional 429,472 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,635,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,767,000 after acquiring an additional 242,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,414,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,784 shares during the period. Sofinnova Ventures Inc lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc now owns 3,260,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 988,204 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,710,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.