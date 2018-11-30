Robert G. Finizio Sells 184,000 Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD) Stock

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 184,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $888,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,485,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,285,249.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $7.66.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 102.15% and a negative net margin of 757.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price target on TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Managed Account Services Inc. bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

