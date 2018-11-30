Rocketcoin (ROCK) Market Cap Reaches $4,063.00

Rocketcoin (CURRENCY:ROCK) traded down 34.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, Rocketcoin has traded down 39.1% against the US dollar. One Rocketcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Rocketcoin has a market capitalization of $4,063.00 and $55.00 worth of Rocketcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.94 or 0.02366203 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00125646 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00195144 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.78 or 0.09051687 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Rocketcoin Profile

Rocketcoin’s total supply is 36,885,167 coins and its circulating supply is 34,046,834 coins. Rocketcoin’s official website is www.rocketcoin.net. Rocketcoin’s official Twitter account is @RocketCoin2.

Buying and Selling Rocketcoin

Rocketcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocketcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocketcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocketcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

